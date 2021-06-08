Dwayne Johnson has taken to his social media again to give us more sneak peeks of his upcoming projects. Through a post published on his official account on Instagram, ‘La roca’ has revealed the complete line-up of the voice actors for DC League of super-pets.

“Ladies, gentlemen, and children of ALL AGES, it is my absolute pleasure to 🔥PRESENT🔥 our cast of DC League Of SuperPets stars as our league of two-legged and four-legged heroes and villains!” quoted post, where he mentions Kevin Hart, Vanessa Bayer, John Krasinski, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Kate McKinnon and Keanu Reeves like the new additions.

Dwayne Johnson announces new cast additions for DC League of Super Pets. Photo: Instagram / @ therock

While it is unknown which characters they will play, Deadline has reported that Johnson to lend his voice to Kryptom the superdog; while Hart, to Ace the bat-hound.

On the other hand, The Hollywood Reporter affirms that the script of the feature film is in charge of Jared Stern, who will also be the co-director with Sam Levine. It also details that the production will be a title for Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group.

In addition, it has emerged that Seven Bucks Productions – a company co-founded by Dwayne Johnson – will be behind the project.

The film is scheduled for release on May 20, 2022.

Jared Stern’s film career

Stern’s work is widely known in various animated feature films. In fact, he is credited in titles such as The Princess and the Frog, Bolt, Wreck-It Ralph, ‘Lego Batman, the Movie’, and many more. This was announced by the specialized portal IMDB.