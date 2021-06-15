Kazuya from Tekken is the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character, Nintendo has announced.

Revealed during the Nintendo Direct, Kazuya in Smash has many of the moves Tekken fans are familiar with, including Spinning Demon and Stonehead. He’s even got his famous 10-hit combo.

The announcement video includes a cutscene showing Kazuya chucking existing Smash characters off a cliff – that’s a reference to the famous Tekken cutscene in which Kazuya’s dad, Heihachi, Kazuya chucks off a cliff.

A deep dive into Kazuya is set for 28th June.