In the last show I am, new generation, the impersonator of Mon Laferte she forgot part of the lyrics of the song “Amárrame”, as she was insecure and nervous during her performance. However, Katia palma gave him encouraging words.

The 10-year-old participant was filled with nerves after forgetting the lyrics of the song, but despite this she knew how to face that tense moment. Also, after the mishap, the jury did not hesitate to encourage the little girl live.

After her presentation, Katia told her: “Beautiful of my heart, I think you have been very nervous today. You have forgotten a large part of the lyrics and I told you it doesn’t matter, as long as you are on stage it is important that the audience does not know what is happening, smile, repeat the phrase, always forward and never backward “.

Finally, Palma said that she lacked a little more fluency on stage and that this was part of the process, since she is still young and has a lot of work ahead of her. “This is not a claim, it is part of the process and you have to learn that. You are 10 years old. Imagine everything that comes to you, but it was still a good presentation, “he told the impersonator of the Chilean singer.

