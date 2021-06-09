There is no doubt that Karol G and Rosalia they are two of the main female voices in the Spanish-speaking music industry. Throughout their respective careers they have captivated audiences with their successes and managed to conquer various achievements and accolades.

These similarities have led to talk about a possible “rivalry” between them, typical of the demands of the artistic field. In a recent interview, the interpreter of “Tusa” decided to refer to these suspicions of the fans.

During a conversation with the FM medium, he assured that he does not consider his colleague as a friend because they have not had much contact, however, he highlighted the outstanding trajectory of the Spanish.

“I have to be honest, we are not the closest artists, I have a friendship relationship with other music artists . With her, it is more like colleagues in the industry, but I think there is an admiration of each one of us towards the other. A respect for what we do “

Karol G did not hesitate to flatter the talent and flatly denied any enmity he might have with Rosalía: “I think her music is incredible, it has a concept that is too clear and defined. A very complete artist ”.

Karol G was one of the big winners during the last edition of the Latin American Music Awards. The Colombian artist triumphed in one of the main categories of the event: Latin artist of the year and celebrated it on her official Instagram account.

Through a publication, he decided to share photographs with the statuette that he was awarded, receiving the congratulations of thousands of his fans.

