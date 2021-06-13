One month ago, Karina Jelinek (40) spoke about her wishes to be a mother and her lawyer, Ana Rosenfeld, confirmed the news and assured that it will be through surrogacy in Miami.

This time, it was Karina herself who spoke about her desire to have a child and revealed a detail that generated debate among the other guests on the program, on PH We Can Talk (Telefe, Saturdays at 22).

Andy Kusnetzoff He proposed to the guests, among whom were, in addition to Karina, María O’Donnell, Sol Pérez, Celina Rucci and Lisa de Bandana, to take a step forward “Those who feel that being a mother is a life-changing experience.”

Karina Jelinek revealed that she asked a friend to help her become a mother.

Jelinek didn’t hesitate to come in and explained, “You know, yes I would like to adopt or rent a womb, there are so many children who have nowhere to go or a house, “he explained.” Surely it will happen, I’m working on it, I have already started the procedures“He added remarkably happy about the subject.

“A friend with my belly is going to help me here in Argentina. Mostly it is done abroad”revealed Karina. At that moment, Rucci interrupted her to ask her: “But is that approved here in Argentina?”.

To which O’Donnell replied: “It is not regulated, so most of them do it outside.” “But there may be some exceptions,” the journalist continued.

Then the driver went for more and asked Karina why she could not get pregnant, if it was for something physical or emotional. “For both reasons, I could not carry the pregnancy forward. I prefer to keep my reasons to myself,” he explained.



Karina Jelinek. (Instagram)

The model had already spoken out about motherhood a few weeks ago in Team flower (Telefe, Monday to Friday at 11.30 am). “It is a very serious matter for me, a dream that I have for a long time and I want to wait to have everything well organized before telling something“, he detailed.

For his part, Rosenfeld said: “He is looking to surrogate a belly in the United States and, God willing, maybe before July we have news. It is the most beautiful project you have“.

“Of course one wants but God disposes. I hope that soon all the news that revolve around Karina and all her tweets will be with a little heart, “added the lawyer.

At that time, Jelinek answered which episodes of her life she would like to delete from Google. “When I got married, all that part, then nothing else bothers me because I did everything almost right … “, highlighted in reference to his marriage in 2011 with Leonardo Fariña.

“Today thanks to that experience I am what I am, I have strength as a woman. It hurt me but it made me grow as a woman and as an experience it did me good after a while, but it was a personal process ”, highlighted the model.