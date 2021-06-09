In the first months of this year, the entertainment world in Hollywood shook after the news of the divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The world famous couple could not overcome a marital crisis ending a relationship that lasted more than 8 years and that leaves behind four children.

Well, after a few months, the rapper was seen this Tuesday, June 8, on his vacation in Provence, France, with a world supermodel. It is about the Russian, Irina Shayk, former Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper, with whom he even has a son.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk were seen together in France.

In the images published by the British media, Daily Mail, Kenny West and Irina Shayk were very close, practically like a couple, in a luxurious hotel in the city of Provence. Everything indicates that both characters lived together on the rapper’s birthday, which was Tuesday, June 8.

Rumors of the beginning of an alleged relationship between the two characters began at the end of May when an anonymous source gave this version. It was confirmed by others, but there was no reliable proof that West and Shayk were a real couple, until today.

The two met in 2010 when the model starred in one of the rapper’s videos. Then in 2013, Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex participated in one of Kanye’s presentation parades, so the beginning of their relationship is not a surprise.

