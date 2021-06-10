It’s Harry Kane’s summer. Or at least it should be. The captain of the Tottenham wants to leave the Spurs and this has been communicated to the London team, who see how the absence of titles in their project invites their best player to come out. In the best stage of his career, Kane needs to play metal because at 28 he has only won individual trophies, such as the top scorer in the Premier League this season thanks to his 23 goals. While Levy rubs his hands for the millions he can ask Manchester City, a team that will seek to obtain their services to put the icing on the cake for the project Guardiola, The English striker faces the Eurocup as captain of his team in the months that must mark a before and after in his stage as a professional footballer.

England is one of the tournament’s top favoritesNot so much because of their history in recent years but because of the quality of their players. Filled with young talent, Southgate’s have a golden opportunity to confirm and Kane is the most established player in the group. ‘Hurrikane’ has played a total of 54 games with the “Three Lions” and has scored a total of 34 goals. In addition, in the last 2018 World Cup he already assumed the captaincy and led his team to the semifinals, where they were eliminated against Croatia, precisely the rival with whom they will debut in this European Championship.

Its ownership is beyond any doubt, it only remains to reveal its companions: Mount, Grealish, Foden, Sancho, Rashford … The alternatives are many and the quality is unquestionable.

However, not everyone is confident in his role as captain. Roy keaneWithout going any further, he has criticized his leadership skills since he believes that his lack of communication can be “a big problem.” Kane: “Ok, you can lead with your brilliant game, but sometimes I would like to see his other side. I have never seen him facing someone, that is my only concern with Kane as leader and captain, “explained the former Manchester United footballer, who in any case admires Kane footballer.” I think he is a magnificent player and that all clubs should try to sign him. Manchester United have to sign him, I don’t care if he’s worth 130 million. That they sign him “, sentenced in Sky Sports.