Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov Instagram chose the strongest between the Russian mixed style (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov and the Swedish fighter Khamzat Chimaev, nicknamed New Khabib.

The politician said that Chimaev is stronger at the moment, since Nurmagomedov retired from the sport. At the same time, he added that before the best was the Dagestani, who proved his superiority in the octagon and achieved his goals. Kadyrov noted that Nurmagomedov is now helping young fighters by opening his own league and business.

In May, Kadyrov called Nurmagomedov a project of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) and said that he was ready to offer the Dagestani any money for a duel with a representative of Akhmat. Nurmagomedov did not see any insults in the words of the head of Chechnya and considered that everyone can have their own opinion.

Nurmagomedov and Chimaev are undefeated fighters. The Dagestani is a former UFC lightweight champion. On account of his 29 wins in 29 fights. New Khabib has nine victories in nine battles.