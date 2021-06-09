The Secretary of State for Migration issued this Tuesday instructions for applying a judgment of the Supreme Court which opens the door for thousands of foreigners, especially asylum seekers who have been denied their application after two years in Spain, can regularize their situation through labor roots. This was until now a very restrictive figure, but after the sentence it gives the option of obtaining the papers more easily to thousands of immigrants who demonstrate that they have worked at least six months.

Until now, those who benefited from labor roots were immigrants in an irregular situation who, after two years in Spain, proved a clandestine employment relationship of at least half a year. The formula was designed to bring out irregular work, and the only way for the foreigner to prove that employment relationship was by obtaining a judicial resolution or with a record of violation of the labor inspection. This way of regularization, with which a one-year residence and work permit is obtained, was very limited, as it required a prior inspection or that the immigrant denounced his employers.

The Supreme Court’s ruling came last March and was later ratified by two other resolutions. Justice considers that the foreigner can demonstrate his work activity with any other proof and opens the labor roots to a much larger universe of people who can prove that they have maintained regular labor relations.

Thousands of asylum seekers

In practice, the resolution facilitates the regularization, above all, of thousands of asylum seekers because they are a very large group in Spain and their casuistry fits well with the provisions of the judgment. In their case, the law allows them to work legally after six months from when they formalize their asylum claim, but they lose their authorization the moment their request for protection is denied. Without asylum, their way of legally residing and working in the country was to opt for a social roots, a more demanding legal figure that demands, among other requirements, a one-year work contract and having spent at least three years residing in Spain . But the Supreme Court’s resolution now allows them to choose a path that was restricted to clandestine labor relations. Procedures are simplified (they do not need to provide a contract, for example) and the time they have to wait is shortened.

Other, less numerous, profiles may also benefit. This is the case of relatives of EU residents who obtained their permits due to their family ties and worked legally in Spain, but who lost their documentation, for example, when they got divorced. The case that led to the Supreme Court ruling is that of a woman who received a provisional residence and work permit for being a victim of gender violence, but did not obtain the final authorization and lost her papers. With the interpretation of the Supreme, the woman can choose to recover them proving her working life.

Immigration lawyers were waiting impatiently for the Immigration instructions to be clear about the criteria that the Immigration Offices will follow from now on when they come across these cases. Jaime Martín Martín is the lawyer who has been fighting for this change in the courts since 2015. The lawyer celebrates that the Supreme Court “forces” the State to interpret the labor roots “in a much broader way”, a change that, he believes, will entail a “massive regularization” of foreigners. Martín considers that the instructions will facilitate the regularization of any immigrant who has lost his papers, as long as he has contributed for at least six months, has no criminal record and has resided in Spain for at least two years.

Migrations, however, has made a restrictive reading of the interpretation of the Supreme Court and its instructions seek that the application of the judicial resolution does not become a mixed bag and ends up distorting the Immigration Law itself. Although the ruling does not close the door to allowing immigrants who have lost their residence and work authorizations to take advantage of this path of regularization, the Administration intends to prevent this formula from serving to chain permits and becoming a recurring path to renew authorizations. . Allowing it would mean, sources from the Secretary of State point out, that the rest of the figures that the law already establishes for obtaining permits and their renewals according to each case are empty of content. The instructions also exclude trainees who have their own regime and require, among other things, that the employment relationship be at least 30 hours a week employed by others – the self-employed are excluded – and a minimum interprofessional salary.