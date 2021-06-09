Justice Ministry of Justice: Some of the daily fines imposed have been too high

The error is due to incomplete information provided by the tax administration to the fine calculator.

Daily fines has been imposed on incomplete grounds, the Ministry of Justice says in a statement.

In practice, some of the daily fines imposed have been too high because the tax administration has not provided information on unemployment insurance contributions to the fine calculator used by the authorities.

The error concerns daily fines imposed on 18-65 year olds after 12 noon on 16 November, for which a fine calculator has been used.

The tax administration also reports an error on its website.

Unemployment insurance contributions amount to 1.5 per cent of wage income and must not be deducted from fined income by law.

Fine calculator used to determine the amount of daily fines by, for example, the prosecution, the police and the courts.

The amount of the daily fine is determined on the basis of the monthly income of the person to be punished.

According to the law, the amount of the daily fine cannot be less than six euros. Therefore, in practice, the error only applies to persons with an income of at least EUR 2 000 per month.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Justice, for example, for persons earning between EUR 2,000 and EUR 4,500 per month, the error could mean that the daily fine imposed was one euro higher than it should have been.

The error does not apply to traffic error charges and fines.

Ministry of Justice states in the press release that the authorities will investigate the situation and inform about the follow-up at a later stage.

“The aim is to find a way in which errors can be corrected and overpaid contributions returned without the person who has been fined having to take the initiative himself,” the press release says.