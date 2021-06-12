Yes, the Just Dance franchise is still going strong, and we now have a release date for the next entry in the series: and it’s 4th November.

The news was unveiled during this evening’s Ubisoft Forward livestream. The announcement also featured celebrity performer and choreographer Todrick Hall (who you may recognize from his appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race). I have released a popular single called Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels in 2019, and this song is set to be included in the line-up for Just Dance 2022.

Just Dance 2022: Todrick Hall Announce Trailer

The game is due to feature 40 tracks in total, and along with Todrick Hall’s music you can expect to find Level Up by Ciara and Believer by Imagine Dragons.

Just Dance 2022 is set to launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and Stadia. But not the Wii, unfortunately.