The Jurassic World movies conquered the new generations thanks to the majesty of the dinosaurs and the action in abundance. After two installments, Alan Grant, Ellie and Malcom will return to close the new trilogy with a flourish.

Despite so many years, the character of Sam neill it has remained a great favorite of the franchise. Not for nothing, the interpreter has been the main promoter of the production since filming began and now he shared the first official poster through Twitter.

Photo: Universal Pictures

In the image we can see the famous mosquito by which Ingen scientists recreated the DNA of the prehistoric creatures of the Jurassic Park. In addition, it was announced that an exclusive clip of the film will be released with the premiere of F9 at IMAX.

For his part, the director shared a new illustration through his official Twitter account. According to several fans of the franchise, it is nothing less than a new breed of velociraptors.

Photo: Universal Pictures

It should be noted that Jurassic world: dominion will mean the reunion of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. The three never shared the scene again from the first installment and will now be an essential part of the story.

Jurassic World, Dominion was the first production to resume its recordings in the midst of the pandemic. Photo: Universal Pictures

At the moment, there is no new information on the plot, but Neil expressed his gratitude for the creative freedom granted to them by the director. “Colin was very open to them. We will see how many made it to the final cut of the film, “he detailed to Entertainment Weekly.

Like other Hollywood productions, Jurassic World: Dominion suffered a series of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Now that the filming of the film has finished, the studio confirmed its release date for June 10, 2022.