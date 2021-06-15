A few weeks ago we reflected on the fact that a democracy cannot be lost by an election, and an election can well be lost by a democracy.

In the election of June 6, the only victory worth highlighting is that of citizen participation; never before in an intermediate election have voter registrations been achieved like in this one.

Thanks to all those who came out to express their will with freedom and determination and, in the same way, thanks to the citizens who served as polling station officials and who made this exercise of democratic expression possible.

Now it is necessary to emphatically point out that the ruling party reached 34% of the total voting at the national level in closed numbers (significantly less than the 2018 election), which means that 66 percent of the voters did not vote for that option to continue governing us.

The course and pace of destruction of the institutions and of democracy itself that this administration is leading makes it imperative for the opposition parties, which account for 66% of this broad citizen vote, to de facto exercise their opposition role and respond to the fact that Two-thirds of Mexicans do not want this type of government, much less the results that in all areas of public administration are absolutely contrary to what this country requires.

It is time to demonstrate the true statesmanship of the leaders of political parties and their militants who acceded to either a deputation, mayor’s office or governor’s office.

The Homeland comes first and Mexico is above any particular or messianic or stateless interest, like the ones we are living through, do not betray us again.

The contrast of the extraordinary of this citizen participation was the number of candidates, men and women assassinated; Regardless of the party in which they were members, they were citizens just like each one of us and that, surely, all of them decided to participate in order, through their efforts, to improve their environment.

It has been very sad to see how authorities and the media have not pointed this out as a fact that violates each and every one of us Mexicans. _