The Juma Al Majid Center for Culture and Heritage in Dubai organized yesterday a virtual lecture entitled “The Role of Academic Archives in Community Service: An Exploratory Study” on the occasion of the International Archives Day, which falls on June 9 of each year.

The lecture, which was presented by Dr. Amani Mohamed Abdelaziz, Assistant Professor in the Department of Libraries, Documents and Information at Cairo University, witnessed the presence of a large number of specialists in the field of electronic archiving, and received great interaction from the participants.

Through the annual celebration of the World Archives Day, the Center aims to spread awareness of the importance of documents, archives and documentation, spread the culture of archiving in both its paper and electronic forms, and introduce global standards for document and archive management in order to develop a stable strategy for electronic archives.

In her lecture, Dr. Amani touched on several axes, including clarifying the nature of academic archives and their role in developing the educational process by presenting models from academic archives in the developed world.