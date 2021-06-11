Juliet Bridge was eliminated from The ShowMatch Academy (El Trece, at 21) last night, Thursday, when the gala of Judgment, Duel and Elimination in the cycle that Marcelo Tinelli drives.

She had been faced with Sofia “Jujuy” Jiménez. The decision of the jury composed of Carolina Pampita Ardohain, Jimena Barón, Hernán Piquín and Ángel De Brito it was a tie.

In that situation, he decided Lolo rossi, head of coaches at La Academia, who preferred to leave Sofía Jujuy Jiménez in the race.

At the beginning of the gala, Marcelo Tinelli had revealed the secret vows of Pampita Ardohain and then it was learned that the sentenced couples were the following: Julieta Puente and Facundo Insúa, Sofía Jujuy Jiménez and dancer Facu Giordano (replacing Nacho Saraceni, sick with Covid), Mariana Genesio Peña and Rodrigo Jara, El Polaco and Barby Silenzi, Barby Franco and Gabriel Renteria, Charlotte Caniggia and Nacho Gonatta (Who Pampita put zero after a tough discussion).

Those pairs returned to the track with new proposals to try to impact the jury of La Academia de ShowMatch in the instance of Duel and thus avoid being out of the competition.

Unlike what happened in the “Bailando”, now the sentenced people do not repeat the choreographies that led them to that instance in the Duel, but are free to present the artistic number they want.

This was the Duel

The first couple to hit the track was that of Sofía Jujuy Jiménez and Facundo Giordano. They opted for a parade-style choreography.

The second couple to face the Duel was that of Mariana Genesio Peña and Rodrigo Jara. In a burlesque number in which he sang and recited, he proposed to undress “body and soul” by recounting fragments of his life.

Then it was the turn of The Pole and Barby Silenzi, who sang and danced on the track of Marcelo Tinelli’s program.

In turn, the performance of Julieta Puente and Facundo Insúa was seen. They did a number of acrobatic choreography.

The fifth couple to face the duel was that of Charlotte Caniggia and Nacho Gonatta. They opted to try Lip Sync on their own voices. That is, they synchronized the movement of their lips to the rhythm of their voices.

The last pair to leave the track was that of Barby Franco and Gabriel Renteria, who impressed with a number where she danced in the heights with an animal print look.

The jury’s decision

After the Duel, the couples saved by the jury were the following: Barby Franco and Gabriel Renteria, Mariana Genesio Peña and Rodrigo Jara, El Polaco and Barby Silenzi.

At the time of saving the last couple, the jury could not agree. There was a tie in the votes, no one gave in and for the tiebreaker, one of the chief coaches of La Academia, Eugenia López, voted. The chosen duo was that of Charlotte Caniggia and Nacho Gonatta.

Thus, Sofía Jujuy Jiménez and Facundo Giordano and Julieta Puente and Facundo Insúa were faced with waiting for the vote of each of the members of the jury to know who was staying in the program and who was eliminated.

Marcelo Tinelli revealed the vote of each of the members of the jury, which were the following: Pampita Ardohain and Jimena Barón voted in favor of Julieta Puente while Hernán Piquín and Ángel De Brito chose Sofía “Jujuy” Jiménez.

Given the tie situation, the final decision was made by the chief coaches Lolo Rossi and Eugenia López, who chose to leave Jujuy Jiménez in the race. Thus, Julieta Puente was eliminated from La Academia, the new format of ShowMatch.

Jujuy Jiménez and his partner celebrate having beaten Julieta Puenta and continuing in the race at La Academia de ShowMatch. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

