Juliet Bridge wanted to be Ricky Wonder in the round of imitation of famous singers of The Academy of ShowMatch (The Thirteen, at 21), but did not make it. The jury was lapidary with the participant.

“It’s Ricky! Very good characterization,” exclaimed Marcelo Tinelli when he saw Julieta come out on stage. When he asked her why she had chosen that character, she replied, “Because I wanted to have fun.”

However, after the performance, the jury made up of Ángel De Brito, Carolina Pampita Ardohain, Jimena Barón and Hernán Piquín was far from the enthusiasm of the conductor and Puente’s desire to have fun.

Marcelo Tinelli, in the preview with Julieta Puente, who imitated Ricky Maravilla on ShowMatch. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

The four members of the jury agreed that the imitation, where the participant sang “Care with the bomb” and “What will the petiso have” had been completely unsuccessful.

The lapidary verdict of the jury

Definitively, Ángel De Brito declared: “The question is why. It seemed to me an ordeal. It did not amuse me. I do not find anything nice to say. It seemed horrible to me. It seemed frightening to me.” All that said, he gave it 3 points.

Carolina Pampita Ardohain, whose vote is secret, tried to find something salvageable, but it cost him a lot. “I’m going to assess the intention,” he said. “Julieta studied the character and took a risk … But I agree with Ángel: he didn’t convince me.”

Jimena Baron She was scared: “Juli, no, no, no!” she lamented. “After the debut in which you broke it … This is a competition, they have to evolve. We have to see that they grow. Here, you were doing one thing. funny that I was not amused. ”



Julieta Puente wanted to be Ricky Maravilla in The Academy of ShowMatch, but did not convince the jury. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

Before the irruption of a couple of dancers who arrived to make a demonstration of the next rhythm that will be danced at La Academia -Shuffle dance-, Hernán Piquín ironized: “I thought Ricky Maravilla was entering with a document letter, because this …. No!”.

Horrified, the dancer complained: “Not even Ricky’s step did!” “The only thing I can rescue is that it was played,” he added, and scored 3 points. So, in total, Julieta Puente and her partner Facundo Insúa withdrew from the track with just 10 points.

“You can get ahead”

Getting serious for a while, in the previous one, Marcelo Tinelli had congratulated Julieta Puente, who overcame anorexia, for “the very good message you give when you tell about what you suffered because of eating disorders.” “Not everyone is encouraged to do it,” added Marcelo.

And Juliet replied: “I reached the brink of hospitalization. They were very difficult years. But with effort and support, you can get ahead. You have to understand that not everything is the body and the image”.

