Julie and Julia: plot, cast and streaming of the film broadcast on La7

Tonight, June 14, 2021, at 9.20 pm on La7, Julie and Julia, a 2009 film written and directed by Nora Ephron with Amy Adams and Meryl Streep, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

2002, New York. 29-year-old Julie Powell is a brilliant failed writer who finds herself trapped in an unpleasant administrative job at the call center of the company that deals with the reconstruction of the area affected by the attacks of 11 September 2001. To escape from the gray monotony of her daily life, decides to try his hand at an eccentric project that combines his passions for writing and cooking: personally experimenting in 365 days all the 524 recipes contained in the famous cookbook Mastering the Art of French Cooking by Julia Child and telling the story experience in a blog, The Julie / Julia Project – Nobody here but we servantless American cooks….

The film follows in parallel the events of Julie Powell and those of Julia Child in the fifties, during her stay in Paris, following her diplomatic husband Paul, during which she learns French cuisine at the Cordon Bleu school to the point of being able to teach it with two French friends and undertake with them the writing of a French cookbook for Americans.

Julie and Julia: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the Julie and Julia storyline, but what is the full cast of the film? Here is the full list of actors with their respective roles:

Meryl Streep: Julia Child

Amy Adams: Julie Powell

Stanley Tucci: Paul Child

Chris Messina: Eric Powell

Linda Emond: Simone Beck

Helen Carey: Louisette Bertholle

Mary Lynn Rajskub: Sarah

Jane Lynch: Dorothy McWilliams

Joan Juliet Buck: Madame Brassart

Crystal Noelle: Ernestine

George Bartenieff: Chef Max Bugnard

Frances Sternhagen: Irma

Vanessa Ferlito: Cassie

Casey Wilson: Regina

Jillian Bach: Annabelle

Dan Aykroyd: Julia Child parody

Streaming and tv

Where to see Julie and Julia on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – June 14, 2021 – at 9.20 pm on La7. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the La7 website.