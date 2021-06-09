Juliana Oxenford spoke after the departure of some journalists from Fourth power. The professionals issued a public statement, in which they announced their resignation and expressed their disagreement with the new information line adopted by the program.

“We detail the events that collided with the guiding principles of the institution, the right to information and journalistic ethics, which we defended until the last day,” the message reads.

The ATV host did not hesitate to show solidarity with her colleagues after her separation from América Televisión and applauded her decision.

“A journalist does not have to follow a line that does not go according to his values ​​and principles. The line cannot be imposed on you by a means of communication, the line is dictated by your conscience and your hunger to always find the truth. If there is no freedom, there is no journalism ”He wrote on his Twitter account on June 8.

Juliana Oxenford also highlighted the professionalism of the aforementioned journalists, including René Gastelumendi and Karina Borrero placeholder image. Similarly, he regretted that this happened in one of the most popular television houses in Peru.

“I know almost all the journalists of Cuarto Poder, I have worked with some, and I can attest to its journalistic quality. My absolute solidarity and appreciation for your courage . America has everything to do journalism, but they have preferred to campaign for politics. A shame ”

During the broadcast of your program ATV News, Juliana style, made a strong criticism of the channel: “It is good for a medium to notice what its editorial line is, but you cannot report according to your editorial line.”

