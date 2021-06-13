Juliana Oxenford was outraged by a message she wrote Vladimir Cerrón, president of Peru Libre, who shared an inciting tweet that annoyed not only the journalist, but also many users.

After the elections and the imminent triumph of Pedro Castillo as President of the Republic, the sentenced ex-governor of Junín resorted to his social networks to demonstrate in this regard.

“It seems that some guests are not aware of the space they occupy. I remind you that Peru Libre is the one that has won the electionsYes, ”said Vladimir Cerrón, thus unleashing criticism of the party and doubts about the future of the country.

Given this, Juliana Oxenford He responded to Cerrón’s message and asked him not to anticipate the final results. In addition, he made it clear that the president would be Pedro Castillo and not him.

“Don’t get ahead of yourself, sir, respect the JNE times and remember well that, if that happens, you are not and will not be the President“The communicator commented via Twitter.

Juliana Oxenford responds to Vladimir Cerrón

Juliana Oxenford to Keiko Fujimori: “She prefers to go to This is war”

Juliana Oxenford regretted that Keiko Fujimori did not grant her an interview before the presidential elections to talk about democracy, and questioned the Fuerza Popular candidate for choosing the entertainment programs.

“Question: if Keiko is the candidate for democracy. What does democracy mean to Keiko? I would love to ask her, but when we invite her, she prefers to go to Esto Es Guerra. Hopefully one day, “the journalist posted.

Juliana Oxenford on Keiko Fujimori: When we invite her, she prefers to go to This is war. Photo: Juliana Oxenford / Twitter

Juliana Oxenford regretted that Keiko and Casillo did not go to her program

A few days after the end of the 2021 electoral campaign, journalist Juliana Oxenford regretted through her Twitter account that Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo had not accepted an interview with her.

“Tomorrow and the day after are the campaign closings. A pity that Keiko Fujimori has not accepted an interview with me and that Pedro Castillo did not fulfill his promise to go to my program. Anyway. It is the freedom of each one to decide and that is also respected in democracy ”, he indicated.

Juliana Oxenford

Juliana Oxenford shares fun choreography of the song “I am a cup”

Juliana Oxeford enjoys the time she spends with her little ones a lot and usually shares her joy through her social networks. This time, the famous journalist surprised her Instagram followers by showing her funny steps from the children’s song “I am a cup”, which she learned alongside her children.

“If they are mothers and they do not know this, they are in nothing, come on!”, Commented the presenter of ATV news Juliana style, before showing the choreography that he learned thanks to his cocky.

Juliana Oxenford greeted Keiko and Castillo’s attitude to ONPE results

During the last hours, the candidates have maintained a prudent silence while the electoral body continues to update its results. This has been greeted by journalist Juliana Oxenford, who expressed that the attitude of both is correct until the end of the count.

“At this time, where the results are so close and anxiety is great, I salute the moderation of Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo in not going out to say anything until waiting for the end. That’s the attitude, “wrote the ATV driver on her Twitter account.

Juliana Oxenford spoke about the results of the ONPE.

Juliana Oxenford, latest news:

