Being a manga author is the dream of many in Japan and the rest of the world, the problem is that sometimes so much demand results in health problems that, finally, take their toll. The most recent to have a problem is Gege Akutami, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen.

As sure you already know, Jujutsu Kaisen it became a phenomenon in Japan thanks to its jump to animation. This caused the manga to become even more relevant and the work became much heavier for the author. Gege Akutami.

Now, it had already been announced previously, that Gege Akutami I would rest and that the manga of Jujutsu Kaisen it would stop for a short period of time. The problem is that the outlook is perhaps a little more serious than what was budgeted for.

The editorial team said at the time that the break of Jujutsu Kaisen it occurred because the health of Gege Akutami it was deteriorating. The problem is that the mangaka was not in conditions and it was better decided to stop the publication of the manga indefinitely.

Due to Gege Akutami’s poor physical condition, Jujutsu Kaisen will be absent for some time from the next issue. Akutami wanted to continue writing, but after several discussions with the editorial department, it was decided that it is better for Akutami to take a break for a certain period. We determined that it was the best decision for the mangaka to regain his physical condition. ‘

Gege Akutami wanted to continue with Jujutsu Kaisen

‘The editorial department has asked me to take a break from the series, but I don’t want to delay the weekly serialization of Jujutsu Kaisen as I would like to draw the series finale asap, and just put my answer on hold.‘, wrote Akutami.

‘However, I just can’t get my schedule back compared to other mangaka when they take just one break. If nothing is done about it, the same thing will be repeated over and over again, so I decided to accept the editorial department’s proposal. Even if I say that I am sick, it is not a serious illness. My sanity is completely fine, so don’t worry. I’m really sorry, I’ll have to make you wait. I’ll do my best with serialization when I get back. ‘.

Let us not lose sight of the recent death of Kentaro Miura, who for several months declared that he could not rest and that his situation was one of the most pressing. The situation can get bad with Gege Akutami and if he stops, it will be the best for him and the Jujutsu Kaisen readers.

