Jujutsu Kaisen It has quickly become one of the most famous manga sagas in the world. However, the burden this had on Gege Akutami, the mind behind the work, ended up affecting his health. And, this week it was announced that his publication would go into hiatus so that he could rest and recover.

This topic is no stranger to the manga industry, recently there have been more reports on excessive labor demand that publications What Jujutsu Kaisen have. But, contrary to what Gege Akutami and his editorial team expected, his fans have shown their support and empathy in this situation.

Fans show their love and support for Jujutsu Kaisen

Although the fandom of Jujutsu Kaisen went into shock by the indefinite hiatus in which he will enter, what worried them most was the state of health of Gege Akutami. In addition, they showed their support for this decision to the entire editorial team involved.

The unofficial account of Jujutsu Kaisen mentioned: ‘We wish Akutami-sensei a speedy and complete recovery during this necessary rest (…), for now this rest should last 1 month. But, this is an estimate and may change. ‘

Another part of the fandom showed their good wishes for Gege Akutami and they mentioned: ‘Gege-sensei, we wish him the best … take care … Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best manga / anime and we will continue to support his masterpiece’.

Due to the situation of Jujutsu Kaisen, there were those who criticized the current state of the industry: ‘Why are so many people having health complications in such a short time? In May Kentaro Miura (Berserk) passed away due to health complications and now Gege Akutami (Jujutsu Kaisen) is having health problems and his work has gone into indefinite hiatus. I hope Akutami feels better.

