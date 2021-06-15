Jujutsu Kaisen is going through a stage that many fear, since a few days ago it was confirmed that it will enter hiatus indefinitely.

The news came through the official account of Twitter of the work of Gege Akutami, although the fans sensed that something was not going very well for a long time because the quality had dropped.

After all the uncertainty caused by the news, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen finally spoke about him hiatus and he even gave an estimate of how long this pause could last.

Jujutsu Kaisen will take about a month

Even if Shueisha and the editorial team had already published some messages about it, Gege Akutami revealed a letter, translated by Viz Media, where he is honest with the public about the situation.

As we already imagined, the mangaka from Jujutsu Kaisen You have some health problems that, while not serious, have made it difficult for you to turn in your work on time.

‘As I explained in the magazine, I decided to take a break that will probably last about a month. I had a feeling it was wrong for a rookie like me to take a break even when the story is at the end of one long arc and the beginning of another. ‘

Although to pause Jujutsu Kaisen set off the alarms among the readers, they were very understanding, so Akutami He thanked them for their patience.

The mangaka clarified that his complaints had caused serious delays in the delivery of storyboards, and therefore, some numbers came out without the proper quality to meet the publication times.

The last issue published was 152, but Gege Akutami He promises that when he is better, he will return to the series as if it were the beginning of a new work, so he will give everything to make it succeed.

We recommend you:

Fountain.



