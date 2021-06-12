Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The first national judo team organized its camp currently in Romania in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, which will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, after the participation of the player Viktor Sktov in the under 73 kg world championship, which recently concluded in Budapest, and contributed to its preparation well. Where he managed to beat the European Youth Champion, before losing to Swede Tommy, the Turkish champion of Antalya and the runner-up of the world championship.

Ivan Rima Rinko did not participate in the world championships (under 100 kg) after Maldivian coach Pakal Vyaseslav saw his relief from a slight shoulder injury, to prepare well for the Olympics.

The Romania camp will be followed by travel to Turkey to set up an international camp in Antalya during the period from 20 to 30 June, with the participation of 5 teams, along with the Emirates, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan and Turkey. The first week of next July is set as a date for traveling to Japan to set up a final camp in Hosted by Tokai University of Japan, in implementation of the cooperation agreement between the Wrestling and Judo Federation and the prestigious Japanese University at the end of preparations for the Olympics.

During a call with Nasser Al-Tamimi, Secretary General of the Federation, Muhammad bin Thaloub Al-Dari, reassured the progress of the team’s preparation program, and praised the remarkable development of the team under the supervision of the new coach Bacal, hoping that this would be translated into the Tokyo Olympics with a new achievement for Emirati judo.

Al-Duraei praised the management of Tokai University, Japan, to set up the team’s camp before the Olympics for further preparation and adaptation. He also praised the efforts of the International Judo Federation and its communication with the International Olympic Committee, which contributed to the participation of the refugee Olympic athletes team, which includes 29 athletes from different countries of the world in the Tokyo Olympics. .