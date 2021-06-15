The new season of La voz Perú started this Monday, June 14. Dozens of participants will seek to win one of the most famous singing reality shows. The four judges were in charge of opening the show and they surprised locals and strangers when they interpreted “Y se llama Perú”.

The program began with a compilation of images where the judges gave their point of view of this season, as well as that of some participants. After that, Eva Ayllón made her appearance before the cameras to start the musical theme.

Secondly, Guillermo Dávila made his appearance to continue with the song, but with something more than his rhythm to which he is used. The same happened with Mike Bahía, who put a little more flow to this traditional musical composition.

Daniela Darcourt was the last to appear on screen to later join the other three coaches, who gathered in the center of the stage to end their participation. With this staging, a new season of The voice Peru you will have more than one emotion from here on.

Participant of La voz Perú stood up the jury by interpreting “Flor de retama”

Luz Merly, the first contestant to appear, performed the song “Flor de Retama”. A few seconds after starting, Eva Ayllón and Daniel Darcourt pressed the red button in search of convincing her to be part of their team. In turn, Guillermo Dávila and Mike Bahía did the same. At the end of the song, the four of them applauded her standing.

After that, the participant had to choose which team to go to after hearing the opinion of the judges.

