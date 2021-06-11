Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

A number of judges and employees at the Sharjah Judicial House praised the efforts of the Ministry of Justice and its success in getting rid of paperwork completely, and transferring all its procedures related to the registration of lawsuits, judicial requests and execution requests at the level of the federal courts in the country, to electronic systems by 100%, which achieve accuracy The speed of completion, whether at the level of individuals or strategic partners from government and private institutions, and now providing a range of smart and electronic judicial services in accordance with international best practices.

Judge Dr. Muhammad Obaid Al Kaabi, Head of the Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance, said: “The Ministry began reorganizing the smart justice program in its modern version almost with the start of the Covid-19 crisis, and the program was reorganized and launched in Sharjah Court in March 2019, where it has been completely updated since the start of the case. , passing through the approval officer, who verifies the documents and their completeness and makes sure of all the names, attributes, and data of the case, and all the formal matters in the case’s registration. Or to the case management office. If it is referred to the Conciliation and Reconciliation Department, the work is also done electronically, starting with the case, and communicating with the parties to offer reconciliation to them and take their approval or not. In the event of approval, the reconciliation report is approved by the competent judge and becomes an executive document. If the conciliation is not approved, the conciliator shall issue a certificate through the system of non-conciliation, according to which the case is registered before the competent court.

He added: “The ministry continues to develop the system, listen to all the observations of customers and lawyers, and introduce improvements and amendments to ensure the continuity and smooth operation of the system. There is currently, for example, a project to develop the trust system and related to payment and disbursement of funds, which is being developed and we hope to complete it by the end of this year and link it to the justice system Smart.”

Speed ​​up the work

For his part, Judge Hossam Al-Hamour, President of the Total Civil Commercial Court, said: “A year ago and until today, a lot of things have changed. When we leave the office and the building, our relationship is cut off in the court. Today, the situation has changed, and not only for us, but even the parties to the lawsuit and lawyers can access the system. And submitting requests at any time, even if it is on official holidays, without attending the court.”

He added: “We, as judges, must look and decide on rulings around the clock, and this achieves a kind of speed of completion for the dealers, even if it constitutes a burden on us, as we will at all times become mentally connected with the system and at any time we look at whether there are new requests, but with the same Time brings speedy justice, relieves litigants, and supports the justice system in the state.”

In turn, Judge Dr. Salama Rashid Al Ketbi, Head of the Second Partial Chamber, said: “We have noticed a very big development since the start of work in the smart justice system, and in fact, what we are most pleased with, is the response of those responsible for the system to the observations we present to them, listening to us and taking our comments and suggestions, We believe that this is what must be worked on, if we want to develop the system, which is to listen carefully to all the observations and comments of those who implement the system on the ground, whether they are lawyers, auditors, judges and employees.”

Advantages

For his part, Judge Jamal Al-Senussi of the General Chamber of the Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance spoke about the many advantages that the smart justice system provides, in shortening time and effort, whether for judges or parties to cases, as well as its reflection on the speed of achievement and the achievement of impartial justice, and with regard to the publicity of the sessions. , he said that it is an important and legally determined thing, and under the smart justice system, part of this publicity is achieved by making the system available to all parties, litigants and lawyers, to attend on the day set for their sessions throughout the day and for all sessions.

For his part, Judge Ayman Al-Shafei of the General Department of the Sharjah Court said: “I believe that the electronic system in the courts will continue after the pandemic, and will be developed with the passage of time, and we believe that it will also be successful with the advantages and positive aspects it currently provides, and the improvements and developments that will be added to it with the passage of time. days and through practical application, and that the UAE is one of the pioneer countries in the region and the world in using modern technologies in the judicial system, whether before or after the pandemic.”

Lawyer Muhammad Ali from the Horizons Law Office continued: “The smart justice system has achieved many facilities, and shortened time and effort for us as lawyers, whether in registering or filing cases or submitting requests and responding to them. I believe that the development and improvement of smart justice programs must be continuous, and that Hearing the comments of lawyers and judges is very important in terms of the practical application of the electronic system, and in order to speed up the steps in its development.”

unified link

In turn, Lawyer Ammar Ali said: The current situation of the smart justice system in the federal courts has changed a lot from the past, as all lawyers can attend sessions on the day specified for their cases and through a unified link and since the morning, so the lawyer can wait for his role according to the roll, and at the same time benefit from follow-up The sessions of his fellow lawyers, and we hope for further development of the smart justice system in the UAE, and for everyone to benefit from it, whether litigants, lawyers or judges. Lawyer Hamid Mubarak Al-Ghafli said that regarding legal enforcement cases, there should be a unified link for lawyers, as is the case in civil cases, pointing out that privacy may be less when reaching the implementation stage in Sharia cases from his point of view, and therefore lawyers can only Attend the sessions openly. Jihan Muhammad Salem Al Junaibi, Director of the Customer Happiness Center at the Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance, indicated that there should be more awareness by the ministry about the types of cases specifically, and the goal is to enable the public to choose the correct type of lawsuit when filing lawsuits in order not to waste time for all parties. . In turn, Kholoud Yousef Al-Hajji, Head of the Secretaries Department, said: “We can say today that the court has stopped registering cases and its role today is limited to approving cases, because the public has become the one to play this role and the court only accepts or rejects in the event of a lack of requirements and required documents. ». Abdullah Ali Murad, Secretary of the session, in turn, explained the practical steps for registering cases and the stages of their progress. He said: Once entering the smart justice system, any person can himself or through his lawyer and after obtaining his user name and password, after he chooses the type of case he wants to file.

file a case

Mona Abdullah Al-Obaidli, Head of the Execution Department at the Sharjah Civil Court, said: “After the verdict in the case was issued and after it acquired the executive form (the passage of the appeal period specified in the law), the party who won the case enters the system again and registers a new execution case (other than the original lawsuit that he won), He requests the entry of an executive lawsuit, to which the judgment he obtained is attached, and a statement of the expenses he incurred during the lawsuit, including fees, attorney fees and others, in addition to the original claim. She added that our customer in the implementation department can submit all his requests electronically, and they are also answered in the same way.