The Governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti, was preventively isolated During the night of this Tuesday, like his wife, the national deputy Alejandra Vigo, through close contact with a collaborator of her cabinet who had contracted coronavirus.

The provincial Ministry of Health expressed through an official statement, which was published on his Twitter account, that “the corresponding swabs were made” and that both he and his wife “they gave negative result“.

“The Governor having been informed today that a close contact partner He tested positive for Covid-19, swabs corresponding to the case were performed, both for him and his wife, both with negative results, “they said.

However, the provincial Health Authority, Health Minister Diego Cardozo, “ordered that both continue working remotely until Monday inclusive “.

It is that, by the beginning of next week, the 10 days since the “last contact with said collaborator”.

The provincial president had resumed his management two weeks ago, after being inactive for 20 days as a result of having undergone a planned kidney surgery.

In the middle of the second wave of coronavirus, Córdoba continues to register a worrying rise in the contagion curve and in the number of deaths as a result of the virus.

This Tuesday, the province notified a total of 59 fatalities in the last 24 hours, so the total death toll amounts to 4,542.

At the same time, there was 4,311 new cases and the accumulated infections since the beginning of the pandemic are 371,473. Only the Province of Buenos Aires registered more infections on the day.

Also, there are 2,854 people admitted to intensive care beds, of which 592 are on mechanical ventilation. Meanwhile, the health system is at 83.8 percent of its capacity.

