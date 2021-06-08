Birthday! This June 7, the Dominican singer-songwriter Juan Luis Guerra turned 64 and, at the same time, celebrated the success of his musical Between sea and palm tree, premiered in HBO Max and all its platforms. This is not all, since the artist also celebrated 30 years of his album Bachata rosa.

For this reason, last Thursday, the singer and his entire orchestra offered a concert that will be broadcast on HBO Max Latin America.

The audiovisual material of Between sea and palm tree was in charge of his son Jean Gabriel Guerra. “He did an extraordinary job and knew how to handle my demands. For example, I found it very important that the movement of the camera kept the rhythm of the music “ , detailed the singer for EFE.

Juan Luis Guerra will go on a world tour

The Dominican Republic artist Juan Luis Guerra told EFE that he will make his new world tour entitled Between the sea and the palm trees, which is inspired by the documentary that will be released in the following days by HBO. On the other hand, he also spoke about his film Captain Wasp, inspired by his hit “The Wasps.”

Throughout his entire artistic career, the interpreter has received numerous awards: more than 15 Sovereign Awards (three Great Sovereign), around 20 Latin Grammys, Person of the year from the previous award and three Grammy Awards. The latter were in recognition of his productions Bachata Rosa, La clave de mi corazón and the album he produced with the Colombian artist Juanes.

