Relatives of the Murcian inventor Juan de la Cierva and Codorníu have insisted this Friday that «there is no document that proves its connection with the coup of General Franco », so they consider that the controversy that has been generated, as a result of knowing the Ministry’s rejection of the Murcia airport bearing his name, is “artificial”.

This has been stated by Fernando de la Cierva, grandson of the Murcian engineer and on behalf of the family, after holding a meeting with Jaime de la Cierva with the Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga.

After expressing the samples of support received and the defense by the regional government and its president, Fernando López Miras, of the figure of De la Cierva, he has made it clear that the name and legacy of the Murcian engineer «must be left out of the political debate in which he has been placed». A decision, in his opinion, “taken unfairly by the Ministry of Transport when requesting a single report from a person whose opinion he had previously expressed.”

“The crude attempts to stain his memory are even more ridiculous considering the universal significance of a figure who receives frequent homages in other parts of the world,” has defended Fernando de la Cierva, who has advanced that the family will support the measures and legal actions taken by the Murcian Executive “Aimed at fulfilling a request of the Regional Assembly approved later in Congress.”

For the works and achievements of the inventor of the autogyro «we think the airport should bear his name » and in any case, he has stated that “De la Cierva is the heritage of all Murcians and Spaniards and his legacy will be and will continue to be present every time rotating wings cross the skies around the world.”

Asked about the opinion that the RAE collects, in its Spanish biographical material, that De la Cierva participated in the supply of weapons on the day he died, he understands that this entry into the RAE «I suppose it was made by a member of the RAE, because we have reports from other historians who say otherwise».

He remembers that it was a question that he discussed with members of the Murcia Historical Memory Association, who recognized that what there is «they are conjectures and rumors.

In fact, he indicated that his grandfather is so recognized around the world that every year on the anniversary of his birth on September 21, the Royal Aeronautical Society of London holds a conference in his honor. “Edison said the autogyro was the biggest advance in aviation history since the Wright brothers,” he recalls.

Pardon of De la Cierva



For his part, the counselor considers that the decision of the Ministry is “unfair” and has referred to the statements of the Murcian Executive spokesman this Thursday, who announced that all administrative appeal actions would be taken and, subsequently, judicial “that are necessary.”

He advocates “using moderation and concord and in that concord it would be good if they pardoned Juan de la Cierva, who has been sentenced without trial and in a partisan manner ».

And it is that, he stressed, “regardless of the ideology that may or may not have, which is a matter that is under discussion, his legacy is indisputable and everyone when talking about the rotating wing it is attributed to a person who was born in the Region.

For this reason, he defends the importance of the “historical and scientific” legacy of the figure of De la Cierva. «We are always protesting because science is not recognized, that no one is a prophet in their land and for a good scientist that we have, together with Isaac Peral, which is an example of innovation and entrepreneurship, his legacy cannot be stained in such a torturous way.

«There would be no drones if it weren’t for him», Has defended the Murcian councilor, who has asked that« this be removed from the political battle ». From the Murcian Executive they are committed to a necessary debate in the world of historians, “enriching it and looking for people endowed with greater objectivity who try to provide data, reports and papers that are more solid than mere conjecture.”

Asked if it is necessary to repeal the Historical Memory Law, argued that in the processing of the file of the name of the aerodrome “no report is requested from the Secretary of State for Democratic Memory, which decides to entrust the report to a historian who knew perfectly where it was going to go and incorporate it into the file.”

«In the three long years that we have been processing it, in no document was it said that it was necessary to ask the Secretary of State for Democratic Memory “, which is why it has declined to make evaluations about said Law, which “seems to be quite heeled somewhere and if it is applied in a biased and ideological way, we cannot agree.”