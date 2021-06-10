Sky: Children of the Light, the acclaimed “social adventure” from Journey and Flower developer ThatGameCompany, will be making its way to Switch on 29th June.

Sky, which debuted on iOS in 2019 before heading to Android, unfolds across the seven realms of a beautiful kingdom of billowing clouds, which players can explore as their whims take them.

There are puzzley-platformy elements alongside delicate story vignettes, and it’s all build around a gently collaborative multiplayer aspect, where co-operation is integral to progression, designed to encourage “compassion, friendship, and altruism.”

Sky: Children of the Light – Google Play Launch Trailer.

Sky will be “free-to-start” on Switch, with monetization tied to the likes of cosmetics and a season pass. Furthermore, following the game’s 29th June launch on Nintendo’s platform, a new season – based on classic tale The Little Prince – will be coming to all platforms early in July.