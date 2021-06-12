Josep Sené is very close to signing for Albacete since the La Mancha club has accelerated its incorporation a lot in the last hours as ‘AS’ has learned. In this way, the footballer can meet again with Rubén de la Barrera after both meeting at the Cultural Leonesa several seasons ago.

He is a 29-year-old midfielder who can act in any position in the center of the field and his versatility it can be an important factor in facilitating their arrival at the white team. The player is owned by Mallorca and this season he has played for Castellón, playing a total of 39 matches in the Second Division, scoring 2 goals and 1 assist.