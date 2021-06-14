Jorge Lanata opened the second program of his tenth year of Journalism for All, in the format Box, with its traditional monologue, an ironic and editorialized weekly summary on national politics.

On this occasion, Lanata redoubled the bet against Juan Grabois after last week’s PPT report in which alleged overpricing of a cooperative linked to the social leader was denounced.

Likewise, the journalist once again questioned the Government about the vaccination campaign and joked about Alberto Fernández, who during the week starred in an unusual diplomatic conflict due to the confusion between a quote from Octavio Paz and a lyrics by Litto Nebbia.

Jorge Lanata’s monologue in PPT.

“Is it was not a good week for the government“Lanata began this Sunday night on ElTrece.

He continued: “It started with the loss in the City of Buenos Aires of the cases with open schools, then with the problem with Pfizer, continued with the role with Spain, He backed off with the monotax and could not remove the superpowers law and, to make matters worse, Cristina (Kirchner) is still silent … “.

And he finished off the joke: “In other words, it must go by page 158 of the next letter saying that in addition to officials who do not work, there are presidents who do not preside“.

More complaints related to Grabois

Last Sunday, Periodismo para Todos presented a report denouncing an alleged irregularity in the State’s purchase of a cooperative linked to Juan Grabois.

Both the social leader and the aforementioned cooperative tried to deny it during the week, but now Lanata returned to the charge with the issue.

It all started when PPT denounced that the Ministry of Social Development bought potato to the Unión de Productores Familiares cooperative -which belongs to the Rural MTE- with values ​​5 times more expensive than those obtained in the Central Market.

“Last week we were accused of a Sino-Soviet galactic conspiracy against Iván Duque. Today they accuse us of selling potatoes at a premium. If they hate us enough to lie so grossly, we will be doing something right, “Grabois tweeted ironically after the report.

The cooperative added: “Lanata says that the purchase is 5 kg of potatoes at $ 120xkg. Our offer, presented on the COMPRAR portal, is a 7kg bag of assorted vegetables and fruits: tomato, cabbage, eggplant, carrot , onion, orange, apple, pear, peach, banana, cucumber, potato, chard and mandarin “.

“There are no overpricing or irregularities. All the information is public and available to anyone. Those who want to do serious journalism, on the BUY website can find the specifications with all the details,” they assured.

Thus, Lanata said this Sunday: “The Ministry explained that the system says ‘potato and five kilos’ because it is already loaded like that and cannot be changed, but that they are going to buy from the cooperative 7 kg bags with more vegetables, besides potato. That is what they propose to say that there is no markup. Those from the MTE also showed what the bags are going to have and what the final prices are going to be. “

After that point, from PPT they commented that they again compared all prices with those of the Central Market.

“And guess what? Lanata emphasized. They’re more expensive. And we don’t compare them to just any price. “

The PPT host explained that they compared the prices with those set in the “Compromiso Social de Abastecimiento” (an official agreement of the Commerce secretary initialed last year): “610 the bag against 308. That is, even so and everything could have been saved almost half of the twine“.

Finally, on this issue, he pointed to Cristina Kirchner’s lawyer, Gregorio Dalbón, who during the week had tweeted in defense of Grabois and anticipating that will bring Lanata to justice for that report.

“Dalbón, we never said that the cooperative was owned by Juan Grabois. We said it was the organization that he led. Grabois is not the one that sells the potato, that is very clear. Because to produce you have to work… “, chicaneled Lanata.

And he finished on Dalbón: “Will he have received a lawyer?”

The costs of delivering vaccines

Lanata dedicated another part of his monologue to the controversy with the negotiation with Pfizer for vaccines, but specifically spoke about the costs of transportation in the country in the distribution of doses.

“We not only badly negotiate vaccines, we also we lost the possibility of distributing them for free. Listen to this: while we garnered Andreani $ 437 million and the Argentine Mail another $ 50 million to take the vaccines to the whole country, Latam transfers them free within Chile and from all the countries where it operates (Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru), through a program called ‘solidarity plane’, “said the PTT driver.

He added: “We we missed that opportunity because Latam is one of the 20 foreign companies that they left Argentina last year or they put up a sale sign. “

“In his case, due to the government’s commercial air policy of favoring Aerolineas Argentinas,” he pointed out sharply, to conclude with the issue.

The controversial phrase by Alberto F.

After passing the tape of Alberto Fernández’s phrase saying that “the Brazilians came out of the jungle”, Lanata ironically: “It’s good that Alberto clarifies that we come from the boats because centennials think that Argentines came to Mercado Libre “.

The Chicana added: “Write down Alberto: the Mexicans left the Indians, the Brazilians left the jungle. The Peruvians left Machu Pichu and went to Abasto, where the Koreans who left Bajo Flores were and before there were the Jews who had come out like 3,500 years earlier kicking through the desert. Venezuelans do not stop leaving Venezuela“.

“And the Chileans,” he added, “also got off the boats, but as they had more desire to walk, they continued on and crossed the Cordillera. And the narcos ran out of the DEA and ended up in Nordelta. This is all in a Litto Nebbia song that was never released, Albert. “

Lanata, at that time, showed Bolsonaro’s tweet and summarized referring to Alberto Fernández: “He achieved something unimaginable, let Bolsonaro run us to the left … “.

Bolsonaro had lifted the gauntlet of AF’s phrase: he published in the photo in which he is seen with an indigenous community in his country, accompanied by the word “SELVA!” and the Brazilian flag.

DS