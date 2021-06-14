The journalist Jorge Lanata linked in his program Periodismo Para Todos the arrival of Sputnik V with Russia’s interest in building nuclear power plants in the country. According to the report, the plan to launch those energy deals with the country governed by Vladimir Putin It was reactivated with the return of Kirchnerism to power and thanks to a kind of diplomacy associated with vaccines against the coronavirus produced by the Gamaleya Institute of Russian origin and controlled by Vladimir Putin.

In addition, in the PPT report they highlighted that Vice President Cristina Kirchner herself appointed own staff in key energy sectors since the Frente de Todos took power.

Always according to PPT, these negotiations to boost nuclear power with Russian technology they walk in parallel with the arrival of Sputnik V in Argentina.

Vladimir Putin to then-President Cristina Kirchner in 2014 during an official visit from the Russian.

According to Lanata, Kirchnerism has been trying to close those contracts with the Russians. That year, the then Secretary of Energy, Daniel Cameron, advanced with the first negotiations. In 2011 it was refloated and in 2014 Cristina Kirchner announced in an official visit of the Russian president to Argentina that a Russian nuclear power plant would begin to be built in Argentina.

With the arrival of Mauricio Macri, that plan cooled down, but the return of Kirchnerism to power revitalized it. In the report, the former director of Macri’s nuclear area, Julián Gadano, assured that Argentina does not need these nuclear power plants and even argued that Putin offers obsolete technology. In the same vein, former Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie opined.

As Lanata described, since Alberto Fernández took office there was a K advance on the energy area. They appointed Federico Basualdo – who had an intern with Martín Guzmán for the rates – as Undersecretary of Energy; Darío Martínez as Secretary of Energy and Pablo González -a Santa Cruz native and former vice of Alicia Kirchner- assumed in YPF.

In addition, Lanata assured that in the nuclear area they also named people linked to the vice. A month and a half ago, they changed the leadership of the state-owned company Nucleoeléctrica Argentina, which controls the electricity business, and José Luis Antúnez, who presided over the company during Cristina’s term, took office.

They also appointed Isidro Baschar as director of Nucleoeléctrica who, according to PPT, is identified in the sector as a man from Sabino Vaca Narvaja, Argentine ambassador to China and the vice’s most trusted ambassador.

To support Russia’s nuclear advance in the country, they cited statements by the Russian ambassador to Argentina, Dmitry Feoktistov, who admitted the initiative. “We proposed to build the plant, own it and operate it,” he said, adding the details of the plan: “The construction of a large plant, the one with medium reactors and, third, a floating nuclear plant.”

What’s more, cited a letter that Rosatom Latin America sent at the time -the subsidiary of the Russian company for the region that is in charge of managing nuclear energy in that country and investments in the world- to the site tn.com.ar. On that note the president of the Russian company Ivan Dybov admits the current negotiations. “We are discussing with our Argentine colleagues the possibility of a strategic alliance based on the competitive advantages of our countries, for a mutually beneficial cooperation in projects of nuclear power plants of high and low power”, writes Dybov.

They also remembered that when Martín Guzman traveled to Europe two months ago he also visited Russia and they added that he met with representatives of Rosatom, information that, they said, was confirmed by Minister Guzmán’s team.