Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba described the Catalan club’s decision to sell Uruguayan star Luis Suarez to rival Atletico Madrid as a “farce”, and said that Barca made a big mistake by forcing him to leave for one of the major competitors in the Spanish League at a very low price.

And Suarez moved to Atletico last summer for 6 million euros, ending 6 years of brilliance, creativity, titles and championships in the “Camp Nou”, and to be judged in the end that he does not meet the needs of the team, given his age, but he proved with Atletico that he is still in The height of his brilliance and glow, and he contributed strongly to the “Rokhi Blancos” winning the La Liga championship, after 7 years of absence.

Alba added in an interview with Radio Cadena Ser: “Suarez gave a lot to Barca, and the club did not give him anything in return.”

And he said, “Look, Atletico won the League, and I don’t like it, and apart from being friends, I wonder: Where can we find a striker like him?” There are many good players, but what Suarez gave to Barca is beyond description, and no one can make it.

Alba continued: He won the La Liga and silenced many tongues. I talked about his old age and his uselessness for the team, and I can say that the atmosphere inside the team was wonderful in his presence with us, because he is one of the wonderful personalities, and he worked hard within the group, and his numbers speak of him, he is the third best scorer in Barcelona history.