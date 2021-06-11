Currently, fans are waiting for the next season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. In this case it is Stone ocean, which was announced a few months ago.

So far nothing of this new anime has been seen, but many hope for the best. All due to the intervention of David Production. One of the great attractions of this new series is its protagonist. Is about Jolyne cujoh, the daughter of the famous Jotaro kujo.

Lisa Lisa is a master of the use of the Hamon

It is the first time that a woman will be the main character, and the story that surrounds her and her allies is beyond exciting. Despite the above, that does not mean that there are not other interesting female characters in the work of Hirohiko araki.

One of them is Lisa lisa (yes, that’s what it’s called), which comes from the series of Battle Tendency. She is someone quite capable, and stands out quite a lot for her appearance at this stage of the saga.

Jolyne Cujoh from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure prepares for Stone Ocean with this cosplay

Lisa lisa, which is actually Elizabeth joestar, is the mother of one of the heroes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Nothing less than Joseph joestar, whom he instructs in a powerful battle technique.

She is a consummate teacher in the use of Hamon. Also know as Sendo, is an ancient form of martial arts, where the breath links the practitioner with the power of the sun. It is ideal to face certain very dangerous enemies.

A very good cosplay from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Among them vampires, zombies and even the fearsome Men of the Pillar. The help of Lisa lisa it was vital at this stage, and that is why it is well remembered. He has always enjoyed great fame in the franchise.

It is for this reason that it is not surprising that fans pay tribute not only through illustrations, but also cosplays. Like the one we share with you now, a contribution from the cosplayer Yuka Oni (@yukaoni_). Thus it recreates its elegant and refined appearance.

Is cosplayer recreates one of her best-known outfits, which includes a dress with black and blue sections, as well as a red scarf. They could not miss the dark glasses either.

The hairstyle and makeup are consistent with the appearance of the mother of Joseph, which despite her 50 years was incredibly attractive. ‘Stands are for babies, real chads use Hamon’ He says Yuka Oni. Perhaps there are those who agree with it.

