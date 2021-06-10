British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday welcomed US President Joe Biden for talks, marking their first face-to-face meeting on the eve of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay in Cornwall.

Johnson meets Biden

“Everyone was so excited” to see Biden at the seaside resort in southwest England, Johnson said.

The US President congratulated the Prime Minister on his recent marriage, before the start of their closed-door talks.

Johnson became the first leader Biden met on his first foreign trip since his accession to the presidency of the United States in January 2021.