Major websites around the world were inaccessible on June 8th – the UK government website in particular was hit.

London – The websites of the British government under Prime Minister Boris Johnson worldwide were temporarily unavailable on Tuesday. Big media around the world also had the problem. When calling up the online presence of the newspapers Le Monde, New York Times, Financial Times, Guardian and the BBC only an error message appeared at around 12 noon.

The British Guardian tweeted that his website was currently “affected by a major Internet outage” but would be available again as soon as possible.

Some of the websites worked again later, including the BBC; German websites of major media were apparently not affected. The reasons were initially unclear. (AFP / dpa / frs)

