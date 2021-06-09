British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden will agree on a new Atlantic Charter to “defend democracy” during their first meeting, according to a statement released on June 9 by the British Prime Minister’s Office.

The first face-to-face meeting of the leaders will take place on Thursday, June 10, in Cornwall, England.

It is noted that the Atlantic Charter, signed in 1941 by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and 32nd US President Franklin Roosevelt, included agreements to promote democracy and free trade.

The office of the head of the British government stressed that the 2021 document recognizes that although the world is very different from 1941, the values ​​of Great Britain and the United States remain unchanged.

“Previously, our countries worked together to build peace after World War II, and now we will work together to meet the challenges facing the planet today, from global defense and security to post-coronavirus economic recovery and climate change.” , – quotes the statement Financial Times.

It is emphasized that the new Atlantic Charter will consist of eight key topics, including such urgent challenges as measures to combat cyber attacks, climate change, and the coronavirus pandemic.

It is also expected that Johnson and Biden during the meeting will agree on the resumption of flights between the two countries.

Biden will embark on his first trip overseas as President of the United States on June 10. He will begin his tour in the UK. After meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the American leader will take part in the G7 summit in Cornwall, which will take place on June 11-13. On June 13, Joe Biden will meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.