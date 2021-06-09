News of the cast of the new installment of John wick. First, the martial artist, Donnie yen joined the sequel and now Bill Skarsgård is in the final talks to be part of the growing cast that will join Keanu reeves Y Laurence fishburne.

Maybe the name Bill Skarsgård It may not sound familiar to you, but surely you have seen it, because it is well known for having played the evil clown, Pennywise, in the recent two-part adaptation of ‘That‘, the terrifying novel of Stephen King.

Will he be the villain of John Wick 4?

Contrary to when the inclusion of Donnie yen, the character who will play Skarsgård it is still a mystery. However, he has already shown that he can be a terrifying presence on screen, so we find it difficult to think that he will not be someone on the side of the bad guys. Maybe it’s one of the members of the High Table?

Although a role as a John Wick villain may be the obvious, we would not like to pigeonhole the good guy. Bill. After all, he has played various roles, such as Tom Holland’s father in ‘The devil at all hours‘and has even given us comic roles as in’Deadpool 2‘where he was a member of the failed X-Force.

Only time will tell us which of the theories will be true. We will see if we will have a ruthless villain or perhaps a new ally of John wick in his fight against Continental. Meanwhile, we can only wait and surely the closer the premiere gets, we will have more characters and less doubts about what awaits John Wick in his fourth adventure on the screens. What do you guys think of his addition to the cast?

