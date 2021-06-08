Over the past few weeks, fans of John wick They have received various updates regarding the fourth film in the franchise. In that sense, already the integration of Donnie yen, Shamier Anderson and Rina Sawayama to the delivery of the expected delivery. However, the news would be about to take a different course towards uncertainty.

As detailed by the specialized portal Collider, Bill skarsgard would be in talks with Lionsgate to be included in John Wick 4. If an agreement is closed between both parties, we could see the star of Item as part of the universe starring Keanu Reeves.

For now, its integration into the cast is just a probability that keeps us on edge, like other details of the film. While it is not known which characters the aforementioned actors will play, Deadline claimed that Yen will play an old friend of Wick and his role would have origins similar to those of the former hitman. In fact, the possibility of helping you eliminate your opponents slips.

On the other hand, Collider has shared that Chad Stahelski will be the project manager and will work on a screenplay written by Shay Hantten and Michael Finch. They will be accompanied by Basil Iwanky, Erica Lee and Stahelski as producers; while Louise Rosner and Reeves himself will be at the helm of executive production.

Likewise, it has transpired that filming will begin during the second half of the year in France, Germany and Japan.

Bill Skarsgard’s film career

The 30-year-old Swedish actor’s name is primarily known from the It movies, where he played the clown Pennywise. However, Skarsgard has been part of different films such as Deadpool 2, Anna Karenina, The devil all the time, among others.