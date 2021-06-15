Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The veteran English star, John Barnes, the legend of Liverpool, said that the Reds have enough players in all lines and do not need to sign new stars, and added in statements to the global website Goal in its French version, that he does not expect Liverpool to enter strongly in the upcoming summer transfer market. Pointing out that, for example, he does not need to sign the Norwegian youngster Erling Halland, the player of Borussia Dortmund, to strengthen the attack line, except in one case only, which is the departure of one of the main strikers in the team (Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Firmino).

Barnes, the former captain of the England Three Lions team, added, “Liverpool will not make new contracts this summer, because it has enough players in the various lines of the team. The return of Virgil van Dijk will be a new contract, and defender Ibrahima Konate has been contracted to play next to him.” , There is Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and the defense line will be completed with their return, and the same for the midfield, as long as it retains its key players, some of whom will return from injury soon, such as Henderson and Keita. and Shakiri.

Barnes commented: “As long as none of these players are leaving, it will be difficult to determine which player the team really needs. And he continued, saying: A team like Arsenal may need new players in different positions, but Liverpool does not need that, even with the departure of the Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum for free to Paris Saint-Germain.

It is worth noting that the English press had indicated the possibility of Liverpool entering the summer transfer market strongly, but German coach Jurgen Klopp remained conservative and did not show any desire to do so this summer.