During the broadcast of the reality show This is war, the host Johanna San Miguel expressed her position regarding the operation of zoos. The ‘mother of lions’ assured that she does not agree that wild animals should live in captivity, even if they are rescued.

It all started when the teams competed in a fun sequence of riddles. “What is the most visited animal in the zoo?” Was the question that Jota Benz and Mario Irivarren had to answer. The triumph was for the ‘combatant’.

Moments later, Johanna San Miguel took the opportunity to reject the centers in which locked wild animals are exhibited. “I must say, I do not like zoos, I am against zoos. It seems to me that animals should live in their natural habitat, never lock them up … Some are rescued animals, but not the vast majority. It seems scary to me! ”He said.

Given what was expressed by the remembered interpreter of Queca, his partner in driving, Gian Piero Diaz, also gave his perspective on the subject. “Your opinion is respected, but it is also true that there are certain animals that have been rescued and if you return them to their habitat they have no way to survive. On the other hand, it is important that children should know a little about our wildlife, “he said.

However, Johanna San Miguel responded sarcastically, true to her style. “Yes, for that there are books … Let’s see if they put you in the cage and throw bananas at you,” he said.

