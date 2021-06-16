Under the slogan “America is back,” President Joe Biden embarked last week on his first international trip to Europe, which has included four summits in a row and a visit to Queen Elizabeth II in less than eight days. A whole marathon of meetings with the G7 in the United Kingdom, the NATO summit in Brussels, another mini-summit with the European Union, and that culminates today with his meeting in Geneva with Russian President Putin.

This peculiar ‘route 66’ of the American president has entailed a considerable public relations effort with the aim of repairing, after four years of denigration of Trump, the damaged transatlantic relations, and to restore North American leadership with European partners. The main arc of Biden’s mission in the G7 and NATO has been to create unity and ties with allies to confront the increasing aggressiveness of Russia and China. Even so, much of the diplomatic focus has focused on a series of urgent problems unique to our time, such as a global economy hit by Covid-19 and the relentless increase in cyberattacks from Russia against American infrastructure.

One of the most valuable achievements of this week has been the agreement between Washington and Brussels that ends the 17-year dispute over subsidies to Airbus and Boeing, with the suspension of tariffs for five years. The agreement includes a joint working group to counter China’s investment in the aeronautical sector that reflects Western standards of fair competition.

The ‘political meeting of the year’ today crowns all this diplomatic deployment of President Biden, who at 78 years seems to have plenty of vigor to face his Russian counterpart, the elusive and difficult to impress Vladimir Putin. A summit of great expectation and low expectations in terms of immediate results, but which both need to unfreeze bilateral relations and advance on issues of common interest.

In this meeting, the image counts as much as the content: it requires firmness in the face of the world and cooperation in private. And at the end, press conferences separately. They will both put the red lines on the table. Biden’s include electoral interference, cybersecurity, the military escalation with Ukraine and the treatment of Russian dissidents. Carrot and stick: if there is cooperation, agreements; if not, economic sanctions.

Putin’s red lines: Ukraine’s entry into NATO and US deployments in the region, plus Western “interference” in Belarus. With an economic recession, the head of the Kremlin needs the western pipeline projects and new economic deals.

When the Geneva summit ends this afternoon, and on his way home, Biden will land in domestic territory to take charge of various issues that, after weeks of long stalemate, have finally gained traction in his absence. Among them, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is activating the budget reconciliation process today to boost the national infrastructure investment package that includes family and employment plans. The budget reconciliation process, which requires only a simple majority, would allow these measures to be passed in July with a majority vote of Democrats.

It is a large economic investment with which the Government wants to begin to lift the United States out of the deep economic crisis caused by the pandemic. In total, it foresees an expenditure of 1.9 trillion dollars in ten years – the largest item approved since the reconstruction after World War II – which falls mainly on the economic stimulus for the creation of employment and the activation of very sectors. harmed by the epidemic, in addition to the social protection of families. Presented a month and a half ago, the plan is still debated in Congress and is not without danger as there is still a group of twenty bipartisan legislators trying to reach an agreement on the ‘hard core’ of the proposal, which includes increasing the corporation taxes.

For her part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has announced that the House will continue with the investigation of the assault on the Capitol of January 6, after the testimony of several military officials and the director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, about this attack. His decision comes after last month’s block by Senate Republicans on the bill to create a commission of inquiry. Now new revelations, including documentaries, have surfaced showing just how far Donald Trump and senior officials in his Administration, including White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, were willing to go to maintain power and subvert the results of the elections. elections in the last weeks of his presidency. The documents, released Tuesday by the House Oversight Committee, expose Trump’s emails between December 2020 and early January, in which he lobbied his acting attorney general to win support for his electoral fraud plot. .

Also upon his return, Biden will give the go-ahead to the first ‘National Strategy to Counter Domestic Terrorism’, ordered by the president on his first day in office, and which, after 100 days of comprehensive review, was made public on Tuesday. . It is the first national plan to counter what the White House calls “the most urgent terrorist threat facing the country today,” and encompasses previous assessments by Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and the intelligence community.

Also, the Republican opposition to Mitch McConnell has already threatened to open a new front in the judicial wars that have rocked the Senate for decades in order to obstruct the appointment of judicial candidates for the Biden Administration. Republicans, who, by the way, have gone to great lengths to ignore the president’s international summits, are upset by the Senate confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the influential federal Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. This appointment places the African-American judge in the front line to fill a possible vacancy in the Supreme Court.

On the international front, the fragile Gaza truce was challenged last night with new outbreaks of ultranationalist violence in East Jerusalem and a new Israeli attack, inaugurating the new government of conservative Naftali Bennett. Biden, who took two months to call Netanyahu, and only two hours to call the new prime minister, faces the reality of the new Israeli Executive upon his return to Casa Blancia.

China, too, last night carried out a broad deployment of forces over Taiwan’s airspace with the dispatch of 28 aircraft, a move that emphasizes for Biden the growing power of Beijing in global geostrategy and a new reminder that a potential movement to annex Taiwan it could happen at any time.