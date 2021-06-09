US President Joe Biden It withdrew on Wednesday executive orders seeking to ban the popular social networks TikTok and WeChat in the United States, introduced by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Instead he urged to open an investigation to identify security risks related to China.

The new decree orders the Commerce Department to initiate a “rigorous and evidence-based” analysis of the applications that collect personal information from users and whose technology has ties to the Asian giant.

“Certain countries, including China, seek to use digital technologies and data from Americans posing unacceptable national security risks, at the same time that they help the controls and authoritarian interests, “said the White House.

TikTok, the fastest growing social network. Photo: AFP

Specifically, the US government targets those applications that “are owned, controlled or managed by people who support a foreign military adversary or intelligence activities, are involved in malicious cyber activities, or store sensitive personal data “.

Trump’s orders, from August 2020, remain blocked for the moment by court decision.

Trump even demanded that the firm that owns TikTok, the Chinese ByteDance, sell its business in the country to US companies.

Biden’s decision comes on the same day that he begins his first international trip since arriving at the White House, that will take you to the UK G7 summit, to meetings with his European partners in Brussels and to his first meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Shortly before getting on the plane, the president assured that the objective of his trip to Europe is to “strengthen the alliance” and “make it clear to Russia and China that” the US and Europe are together. “

Trump’s strategy against TikTok



Donald Trump targeted Chinese companies during his tenure. AFP photo

Last year, and as part of his strategy to increase pressure on China, Trump gave TikTok an ultimatum to transfer its operations to US companies if it did not want to be banned in the country, something that, however, did not end up happening. , already today the app remains Chinese property.

TikTok has more than 100 million users in the United States and it has quickly become one of the most popular social networks in the world, especially among teenagers.

“The dissemination in the United States of mobile applications developed and owned by companies in the People’s Republic of China continues to threaten national security, foreign policy and the economy of the United States, “the then president had warned.

Thus, the White House leader accused TikTok, created by ByteDance and WeChat, made by Tencent, of spying on its US users for Beijing, in a context of commercial tensions and policies with China.

“Like TikTok, WeChat automatically captures huge swaths of information about its users, thus threatening to give the Chinese Communist Party access to personal information about Americans,” the decree stated.

It added: “(TikTok’s) data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party to access Americans’ personal and private information, potentially allowing China to track the locations of federal employees and contractors, create files of personal information for blackmail and corporate espionage “.

SL