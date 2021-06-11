US President Joe Biden will receive German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House on July 15, his spokesperson announced on Friday, just before the G7 summit in south-west England opened. .

The head of the German government, who will leave in a few months a position he has held for 16 years, had a relationship notoriously difficult with former US President Donald Trump.

“President Biden is looking forward to welcoming German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on July 15,” said his press secretary, Jen Psaki.

Angela Merkel will meet in Washington with Biden just a few months before stepping down as chancellor. Photo: EFE

Biden and Merkel “will discuss their commitment to cooperate closely on a number of common challenges, such as end the COVID-19 pandemic, address the threat of climate change and promote economic prosperity and international security, “added Psaki.

The current diplomatic tension between the two countries over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is expected to acquire fundamental importance at the meeting.

The structure, which will transport Russian natural gas to Germany, began its first tests on Friday, after the United States acknowledge that the project would eventually come into operation despite your efforts to block it.

Nord Stream 2, which was originally scheduled to come into service in early 2020, is a gas pipeline that is supposed to double the Russian gas supply capacity compared to that of Nord Stream 1, in operation since 2012, and guarantee the security of supply for Europe. west across the Baltic Sea.

But the project generated reserves in the United States and some European countries, such as Poland, which fear the dependence of Europeans on Russian gas, which Moscow could use to exert political pressure.

The United States, which exports natural gas to Europe in liquefied form at more expensive prices than Russia, fears that the Kremlin may use Nord Stream 2 as a pressure measure to weaken the states of the European Union.

The White House is now working with Germany to limit dependence on what will be one of the major energy supply systems from Russia to Europe, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this week, describing the completion of the gas pipeline as a “fait accompli”.

With information from AFP and DPA