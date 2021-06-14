America returned to Europe and to the traditional transatlantic relationship. The first NATO summit of US President Joe Biden served to put in pictures the return to a United States that considers the mutual defense clause (Article 5 of the Treaty of the Atlantic Alliance) as “a sacred obligation”, according to the Biden himself. It is a Copernican turn against a Donald Trump who had been the first American president to question the common allied defense.

Monday’s meeting in Brussels featured a US president in NATO’s multilateral defense tradition. Biden, since he arrived at the headquarters of the Atlantic Alliance in a suburb of Brussels and was received by the secretary general of the military organization, the Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg, he forgot the reproaches of his predecessor, who had criticized his allies for allegedly spending too little on defense. The US president focused on pointing out the traditional enemy of NATO (Russia) and the new challenge (China).

In the final communiqué of the meeting, the 30 member states assure that Russia is being more aggressive and that China’s growth will be of interest to the military organization, which is thus looking for the first time clearly towards a theater of operations away from its traditional Atlantic approach.

The language against Russia it is tougher than against China, mainly because most European governments do not see an immediate military threat in China, but many, mainly to the east of the bloc, do see that threat in Russia, especially since the annexation by force of the Ukrainian province of Crimea in 2014 .

Eastern European governments (except for the Hungarian, Russia’s best European ally) they see with concern how the United States looks more to China than to Russia, whom they consider the greatest threat. They fear that NATO will divert time and resources to prepare for a Chinese threat that they see as hypothetical when they see Russia as much more real.

The document with which this summit closes, which in its English version has 45 pages and 79 cumbersome paragraphs, is the first of its kind to give China considerable space. The United States wanted it that way, although Europeans managed to tone down so that there will continue to be a difference between the Russian “threat” and the Chinese “challenge”.

Other challenges

That statement, which reviews how China has been growing militarily in matters such as space weapons, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and an increasing international deployment, opens the door to “a constructive dialogue” with Beijing “when possible”. Europeans believe that issues such as the climate crisis make deals with China essential.

The leaders also agreed that 2022 will be the year in which they will have to renew their ‘strategic concept’, the document that points out the challenges and NATO points of interest. The last one, which is from 2010, still points to Russia as a potential partner and does not mention China.

They will also include new challenges, like the growing cyberattacks and the spread of misinformation. In addition, a diplomatic source tells us, missile strategies will be updated and Article 5 of the Treaty will be “clarified” to include threats or attacks against satellites and to consider cyber attacks at the same level as traditional military attacks. Next year they will have to look for a replacement for Stoltenberg, whose term ends in September 2022.

This Monday’s meeting, which will be followed by a meeting for Biden on Tuesday with the leaders of the institutions of the European Union, also certified that NATO will leave Afghanistan after 20 years of involvement in the Asian country without having finished with the Taliban and leaving a very unstable government in the country that could fall in months. Most of the NATO troops in the country have already been withdrawn and violence is on the rise.

