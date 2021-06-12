The president of USA, Joe Biden, managed this Saturday to convince the rest of the G7 leaders, gathered at a summit in Carbis Bay (Great Britain), to launch a great infrastructure plan that counteracts the advance of China.

The leaders of the seven great powers of the world agreed to launch the initiative “Build back better for the world” (or B3W)) to “respond to the tremendous needs of infrastructure in the countries of low and middle income” the White House reported in a statement.

Specifically, Biden is thus betting on competing with the initiative of the New Silk Road that the Chinese government is developing in Asia.

Biden announced that this project – which the United States estimates will cost about 40 billion dollars – will have a “global reach, from Latin America to the Caribbean through Africa and the Indo-Pacific region.”

The plan wants to be an alternative to the Chinese project “One Belt, One Road” (A route, a belt), which aims to revitalize the so-called Silk Road by modernizing infrastructure and telecommunications to improve connectivity between Asia and Europe.

The leaders of the G7, at the opening of the summit, this Friday, with Queen Elizabeth II of England, in Cornwalles. Photo: AFP

More than 40 billion dollars

Senior officials of the United States government specified in a telephone conversation with journalists after the announcement that this proposal is “a kind of recognition that there is still a huge infrastructure gap globally “.

The plan “helps narrow the needs of more than $ 40 trillion in infrastructure that the developing world needs, and which has been exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic,” the White House said.

The US proposal seeks to mobilize capital from the private sector to promote projects in four areas: climate, health security, digital technology and gender equality, in addition to having investments from financial institutions.



Protesters wearing masks of the leaders gathered in the G7, during a protest this Saturday in Swanpool Beach, near where the summit is taking place. Photo: REUTERS

The spotlight on China

Biden is putting the spotlight on China, vying for world hegemony against Washington, during this summit of the leaders of the world’s most industrialized democracies: the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and Japan, plus the European Union.

White House officials acknowledged in the conversation that there was “some differences of opinion“among G7 leaders on” how strong “should be the action against Beijing.

In that sense, they assured that the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, supported Biden, along with the head of the Canadian government, Justin Trudeau, and the French president, Emmanuel Macron.

But officials stressed that “there is a broad spectrum of agreement on ideas to do something different from an infrastructure point of view and launch a positive offer for the developing world.”

In parallel, Biden is pressuring the G7 to take “concrete action” against “forced labor” in northwest China’s Xinjiang province, where the Uighur minority live.

The president wants it to be “made clear to the world that we believe that these practices are an affront to human dignity and an outrageous example of unfair economic competition from China,” remarked a US source.

Source: EFE, AFP and DPA

CB