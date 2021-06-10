The president of the United States is in Cornwall on June 10 with his British counterpart Boris Johnson. An encounter full of both political and personal differences. The president brings an uncomfortable message to the prime minister, and that is to prevent heated post-Brexit negotiations between London and Brussels from undermining the Good Friday peace deal that ended three decades of war in Northern Ireland.

Joe Biden seeks to defend the 1998 US-brokered peace accord, which ended three decades of bloodshed between Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland.

The so-called Good Friday Agreement or Belfast Agreement is going through a fragile moment, amid trade and customs disagreements between the United Kingdom and the European Union, after the entry into force of the exit from the community or Brexit.

“President Biden has been very clear about his firm belief in the Good Friday Agreement as the basis for peaceful coexistence in Northern Ireland … Any step that endangers or undermines it would not be welcomed by the United States.” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One, which flown the president to British territory.

Not imposing a hard border between the Republic of Ireland, which belongs to the European Union, and the British province of Northern Ireland, is a red line that must not be crossed, as established in the pact. But after London’s departure from the European Union, the two sides have been embroiled in heated trade discussions around the border limits.

The problem around the border

According to the Northern Irish protocol, included in Brexit, a hard border is not imposed between the two territories. In return, there are certain controls in the ports on the Irish Sea to prevent products that circulate in England, Scotland and Wales from going to Northern Ireland and then to Ireland – it is a member state of the EU – without meeting European standards . It requires that certain goods be inspected and others not admitted at all.

However, London unilaterally delayed the implementation of the clauses at this point. The Brexit protocol infuriates pro-British unionists who believe that the territorial integrity of their region with the rest of the nation is breached.



Map of the border configuration between Ireland and Northern Ireland after the Brexit agreement © France24

This situation has also caused problems in the supply of certain products and has accentuated the discomfort of the most radical sectors of Northern Irish Protestants loyal to the British Crown, which has even led to clashes in Northern Ireland with the Police and the nationalist-Catholic community. , supporter of Irish reunification.

Ahead of the June 30 deadline, ongoing product negotiations have been contentious and attracted the attention of the White House. Biden will make a statement on the importance of that peace deal, Sullivan confirmed. “He is not issuing threats or ultimatums, he is simply going to convey his deeply held belief that we must support and protect this protocol,” he said.

Proud of his Irish roots, Biden opposed Brexit before becoming US president, once calling the British leader a “physical and emotional clone” of Donald Trump.

US “not looking for favors” for vaccine donation

The US government will not seek anything in exchange for the 500 million Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines against Covid-19 that it confirmed it will donate to the 100 lowest-income countries, a senior Biden Administration official said Thursday, cited by Reuters.

Washington will pay the pharmaceutical company around 3.5 billion dollars for the doses and the contract will be sealed in the coming weeks, according to the statement from this same source.





Containers with Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. Archive image. March 2021. © Dado Ruvic / Reuters

“We really want to emphasize that it is fundamentally a singular objective of saving lives (…) The United States is not looking for favors in exchange for these doses, we are not making demands. We are not imposing conditions, political, economic or otherwise on the countries to receive these doses, “he said.

200 million doses will be delivered this year, as of August, and the remaining 300 million in the first half of next 2022, according to the official. These are additional injections to the 80 million he had already promised by the end of this month.

President Joe Biden expects the G7 to make an announcement related to a roadmap to eradicate Covid-19, with contributions from every member, including donating more vaccines. The group begins a summit this Friday that will last until Sunday.

The president, who when greeting Johnson affirmed that “it is beautiful (Carbis Bay), I do not want to go home”, will also try to use this trip to polish his multilateral credentials, after the tumultuous presidency of his predecessor Donald Trump, who left many allies in Europe and Asia bewildered.

In this sense, the two leaders are expected to discuss climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, the creation of an infrastructure financing program for developing countries, Afghanistan and, finally, give a review of the octogenarian Atlantic Charter between the two nations.

With Reuters and AP