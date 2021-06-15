AFP

Geneva / 06.15.2021 09:47:06





US President Joe Biden landed in Geneva for his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will take place tomorrow.

This meeting takes place in the context of one of the greatest crises between both nations in their recent history. Since the beginning of the Biden administration, both leaders have been involved in tensions over key points, which will be discussed at the meeting.

Ukraine, Belarus, the fate of the jailed Russian opponent Alexei Navalni, cyberattacks: debates with the Russian leader are expected to be tough and difficult. The White House, which alternates conciliatory messages and warnings, insists that its expectations are modest.

The sole objective is to make relations between the two countries more “stable and predictable.”

Biden landed in Switzerland after meeting with his closest G7 and NATO allies, reassuring them after the hectic years of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

