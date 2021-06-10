Pedro Sánchez and Joe Biden, this Wednesday. AP / AFP

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, and the head of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, will hold an interview next Monday in Brussels on the margins of the NATO summit. It will be “a conversation” and not a mere formal greeting, Spanish government sources emphasize.

Moncloa and the White House have maintained contacts in recent days so that the first meeting between the two leaders (Biden and Sánchez have never coincided) was not limited to a greeting, but rather a conversation in which both knew each other. and build bridges. Although the agenda is not closed, in all probability the interview will talk about the role that Spain wants to acquire in NATO and the trip that the Spanish president is making these days to Central America.

Spain has offered to host the summit that the Atlantic Alliance plans to hold in 2022, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of its entry into the organization, in May 1982, with the Government of Leopoldo Calvo-Sotelo. If the offer goes ahead, and the reception so far has been quite favorable, the US president and the remaining 29 NATO heads of state and government will visit Spain next year.

The fact that Biden had not telephoned Sánchez since he arrived at the White House on January 20, while he has done so with some thirty political leaders, had been interpreted as a show of disdain by the US president for Spain. . Sources from the US Embassy in Madrid indicated that there is no “protocol” on the calls that a new president must make after taking office and that, if he had not telephoned the Spanish president, it is because “there is no problem that would make it necessary” .

Spanish diplomatic sources pointed out, for their part, that Biden is focused on the domestic agenda and has only spoken with three EU leaders (Angela Merkel of Germany, Emmanuel Macron of France and Micheál Martin of Ireland), while he has not done so. with the Italian Mario Draghi, who is part of the G-7.

The duration of the interview between Biden and Sánchez is subject to the very development of the NATO summit on whose margins it will take place, although the Chief of Staff of the head of the Spanish Government, Iván Redondo, and that of the US President, Ron Klain, already have agreed that it is not a mere greeting, which in any case was going to take place, since both sit in the plenary hall at the summit just three seats away (separated by the leaders of Turkey and the United Kingdom), since leaders are ranked according to the English name of their country in alphabetical order.

In any case, the fact that Biden has reserved a gap in his agenda to talk with Sánchez during his first European tour denies, in the opinion of the sources consulted, the alleged disinterest of the new US president in Spain. In addition to participating in the G-7 summits in Cornwall (United Kingdom), NATO and the EU-United States, the latter two in Brussels, the White House has only confirmed the president’s interviews with his hosts (the British Boris Johnson, the Belgian, Alexander de Croo and the Swiss Guy Parmelin, as well as the kings Elizabeth of England and Felipe of Belgium) and with the Turkish president Recep Tayipp Erdogan, as well as with the Russian Vladimir Putin, with whom he will meet in Geneva (Switzerland) .

The first contact between the Biden Administration and the Pedro Sánchez Government occurred on February 2, when National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with La Moncloa International Advisor Emma Aparici. On February 16, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, held her first video-conference with the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, with whom she later met in person; While the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, met on May 14 with the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin, although she had already participated in a round table moderated by him in the framework of the Leaders’ Summit on Climate organized for the United States. The fight against climate change is one of the priorities of the new US Administration and the fourth vice president, Teresa Rivera, I have already had a teleconference with Biden’s special envoy for climate, John Kerry.