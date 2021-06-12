The 22-year-old was attacked by a fox at night while she was sleeping in her bed

Jodie Nailard is a 22-year-old girl who has become the protagonist of aamazing story. The girl, in fact, was attacked by a fox who settled in her bed at night while she was sleeping. The 22-year-old suffered several injuries after the attack of the animal and, immediately after the drama, was taken to the hospital.

Jodie Nailard and Harry King are a young couple living in Clapham, South West London. The 22-year-old became the protagonist of a drama that saw her involved together with one fox. The animal managed to enter the young couple’s house and attacked the girl.

These were the words with which Jodie recounted the drama:

My left bicep throbbed with pain and covered in blood and I wondered what the hell had happened. Then I saw a fox at the end of my bed and I screamed and burst into tears. As I sat down, I accidentally kicked him and he jumped out of bed and ran out the door.

Awakened by screams, Jodie’s companion, Harry, tried to chase the animal away by throwing pillows at her. Immediately after the incident, Harry brought Jodie in Hospital where she was vaccinated against polio, rabies and tetanus.

The reason for theaggression to Jodie from the fox it is still not clear to the 22-year-old, who expressed herself with these words about what happened:

I’m just thankful it didn’t get on my face. I’m not sure if she came in specifically to attack me or if she bit me because I moved my arm and scared her.

But the incredible history told by Jodie is not the first and may not even be the last A few months before Jodie’s accident, a fox took up residence in a house in Plymouth, biting a hand little girl only seven months.